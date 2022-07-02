Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $100.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.06. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 155,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 233,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

