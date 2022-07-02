Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Ardelyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.24.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

ARDX stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. The company has a market cap of $85.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 3,843.36% and a negative return on equity of 177.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $67,355.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 73,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $47,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,330.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,997 shares of company stock worth $149,681 in the last three months. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,095,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 712,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 139,484 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 323,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx (Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.