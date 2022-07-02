Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.
TNDM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.00.
Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.72 and a beta of 0.69.
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,054.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 22,607 shares worth $1,829,208. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 109.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 49,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 198,827 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,080,000 after buying an additional 30,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 25.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
