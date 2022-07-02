Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sanofi from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

NYSE SNY opened at $51.01 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.42.

Sanofi ( NYSE:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.