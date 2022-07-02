Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RY. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.84.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE:RY opened at $97.45 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $94.23 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.995 per share. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.