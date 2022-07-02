Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crown Castle International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.00.

NYSE CCI opened at $172.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.84. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

