Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FMS. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($90.32) to €83.40 ($88.72) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.81) to €51.00 ($54.26) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.51.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $42.13.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.7093 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 35.8% during the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 27,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.