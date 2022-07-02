Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FMS. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($90.32) to €83.40 ($88.72) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.81) to €51.00 ($54.26) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.51.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $42.13.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.7093 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 35.8% during the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 27,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
