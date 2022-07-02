Monument Capital Management Sells 329 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Monument Capital Management reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.3% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays set a $167.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

