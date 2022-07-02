Comparing NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) & Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get NRG Energy alerts:

This table compares NRG Energy and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy 14.95% 45.51% 6.79% Algonquin Power & Utilities 14.33% 6.88% 2.76%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NRG Energy and Algonquin Power & Utilities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy 1 2 1 0 2.00 Algonquin Power & Utilities 0 6 3 0 2.33

NRG Energy currently has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.00%. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus price target of $16.31, indicating a potential upside of 18.38%. Given Algonquin Power & Utilities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Algonquin Power & Utilities is more favorable than NRG Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of NRG Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of NRG Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NRG Energy and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy $26.99 billion 0.34 $2.19 billion $16.43 2.36 Algonquin Power & Utilities $2.29 billion 4.06 $264.86 million $0.51 27.02

NRG Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Algonquin Power & Utilities. NRG Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Algonquin Power & Utilities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NRG Energy has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NRG Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. NRG Energy pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays out 141.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NRG Energy has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Algonquin Power & Utilities has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Algonquin Power & Utilities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

NRG Energy beats Algonquin Power & Utilities on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

NRG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, and battery storage. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, renewable products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, and energy efficiency, and advisory services, as well as carbon management and specialty services; and on-site energy solutions. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodities; environmental products; weather products; and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company procures fuels; provides transportation services; and directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, Direct Energy, Green Mountain Energy, Stream, and XOOM Energy. As of December 31, 2021, it owns and leases power generation portfolio with approximately 18,000 megawatts of capacity at 25 plants. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. The company also owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities with generating capacity of approximately 2.3 gigawatt; and regulated electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. As of December 31, 2021, it serves approximately 307,000 electric connections; 373,000 natural gas connections; and 413,000 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.