Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Purchases 405 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.3% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daniels&Tansey LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.93 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.07.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.64.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.