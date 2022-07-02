Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,276,841 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,998 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.4% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $746,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.64.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $138.93 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

