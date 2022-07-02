Addenda Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,890 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.6% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 27,981 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 126,707 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.93.

MSFT stock opened at $259.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

