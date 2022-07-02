Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 17519786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KGC. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Kinross Gold by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917,522 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kinross Gold by 17.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,604,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805,313 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,090 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 589.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,697,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,419 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

