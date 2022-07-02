Schwab Charitable Fund Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Schwab Charitable Fund decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $259.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.69.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

