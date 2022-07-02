Ellevest Inc. Acquires 351 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 165.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Generac by 44.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Generac by 5.3% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Generac by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth $2,498,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 281.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.14.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $217.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.94 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

