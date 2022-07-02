Ellevest Inc. Has $174,000 Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,143,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,464,000 after buying an additional 293,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,477,000 after buying an additional 218,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $52.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 135.23, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

