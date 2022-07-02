Ellevest Inc. Increases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 118,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,982,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 23.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $21,090,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.2% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Raymond James reduced their price target on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.58.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $274.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $251.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

