Ellevest Inc. Buys 1,432 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average is $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

