Ellevest Inc. Acquires 151 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $96,127.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,660 shares of company stock valued at $10,055,740 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $113.69 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bill.com from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bill.com to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.42.

About Bill.com (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.