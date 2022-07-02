Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,333 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $278,383,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $58,800,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after acquiring an additional 200,125 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,330,000 after acquiring an additional 179,049 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 665,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,500,000 after purchasing an additional 176,997 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $111.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

