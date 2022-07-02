Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $418.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.23. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $400.05 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

