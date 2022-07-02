Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stake Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.62.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $175.45 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.85 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.30%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.