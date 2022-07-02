Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stake Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $175.45 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.85 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.30%.
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
