Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 69,924 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,924 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of Healthpeak Properties worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,111.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 834.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.41.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

