Fifth Third Bancorp Has $8.66 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,833,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TransDigm Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $541.69 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $500.08 and a fifty-two week high of $686.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $572.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $615.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small bought 28,453 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,001,015. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total transaction of $7,265,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,612,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.43.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

