Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,268,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.4% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $346,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 40.7% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,729 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 4,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $145.23 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $143.92 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

