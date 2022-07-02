Analysts Set Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) PT at $31.83

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PACB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

