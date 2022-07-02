Brokerages Set UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Price Target at $105.00

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on UCB from €111.00 ($118.09) to €106.00 ($112.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on UCB from €122.00 ($129.79) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on UCB from €95.00 ($101.06) to €90.00 ($95.74) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on UCB from €95.00 ($101.06) to €87.00 ($92.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th.

UCB stock opened at $43.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. UCB has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $63.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4413 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

