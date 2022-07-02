Graypoint LLC Makes New Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MHK opened at $128.97 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.96 and a 1-year high of $211.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.17.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.46.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

