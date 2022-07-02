The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AES stock opened at $21.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. AES has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 569,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

