The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
AES stock opened at $21.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. AES has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 569,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
