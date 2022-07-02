Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives $10.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CANO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Cano Health stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cano Health has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $704.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cano Health will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 14.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 227,067 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 463,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 38,720 shares in the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

