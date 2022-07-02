The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target to $31.50

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $31.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

STEP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.88.

STEP stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.75. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.74.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

