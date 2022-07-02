Tito Serafini Sells 15,000 Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) insider Tito Serafini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.79. Atreca, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Atreca from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

About Atreca (Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

