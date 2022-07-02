Tito Serafini Sells 15,000 Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) insider Tito Serafini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.79. Atreca, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.
BCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Atreca from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
