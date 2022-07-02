Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

SGRY stock opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.84. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.02, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.77.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $596.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider George Goodwin sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $544,327.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,011.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,953. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

