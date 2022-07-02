Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

PLSE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.89. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $29.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

