RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.61 on Thursday. RealNetworks has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $28.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 30.16%.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell purchased 113,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,436.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,502,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,697.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 128,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $80,952.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,388,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,039.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 266,067 shares of company stock worth $164,633. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,028,000. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in RealNetworks by 39.2% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 568,629 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in RealNetworks by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,481 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

About RealNetworks (Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.