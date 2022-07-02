Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th.

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $8.72.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regulus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

