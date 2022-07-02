Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $36.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.22%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,637,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,232,000 after purchasing an additional 207,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,942,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,879,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,577,000 after purchasing an additional 111,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,387,000 after purchasing an additional 109,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,580,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,661,000 after purchasing an additional 421,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

