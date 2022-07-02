Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FWRD. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $91.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.29 and its 200-day moving average is $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.16. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $125.71.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $466.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.60 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,713,000 after buying an additional 36,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,918,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,351,000 after purchasing an additional 28,680 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after purchasing an additional 307,392 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,215 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

