Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,853 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average of $103.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.