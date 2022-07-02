GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Receives GBX 1,005 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,005 ($12.33).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on GB Group from GBX 415 ($5.09) to GBX 1,000 ($12.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.88) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

GB Group stock opened at GBX 404 ($4.96) on Monday. GB Group has a one year low of GBX 391.20 ($4.80) and a one year high of GBX 976 ($11.97). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 514.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 581.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.81 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.92%. GB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.93%.

In other news, insider David A. Rasche purchased 11,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £49,551 ($60,791.31).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

