IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $3,489,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $1,637,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,635,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $654,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

FBHS stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.86 and a 1-year high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

