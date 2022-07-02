Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 824.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.4% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $109.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.79.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

