IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,598,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,078,000 after buying an additional 234,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,645,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,671,000 after buying an additional 74,973 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,175,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,695,000 after buying an additional 5,502,535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,075,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,619,000 after buying an additional 78,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,756,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,057,000 after buying an additional 137,678 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.58. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $37.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Argus increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

