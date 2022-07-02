IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,629 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.