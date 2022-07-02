Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $73.26

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.26 and last traded at $73.59, with a volume of 6534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.52.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, CL King upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.27.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 190.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

