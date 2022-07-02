United States Steel (NYSE:X) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.61

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.61 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 77260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get United States Steel alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.16%.

In other news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 2,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $84,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $51,247.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,299.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,827 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $351,087,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $146,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $62,648,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,599,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.