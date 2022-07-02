Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.40

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $973.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $77.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

