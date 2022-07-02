Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $93.20

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $93.20 and last traded at $94.17, with a volume of 26844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.26.

Several analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Compass Point reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

