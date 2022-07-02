Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.82

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 24834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

