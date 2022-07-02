National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $82.41

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$82.41 and last traded at C$82.53, with a volume of 84213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$84.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NA shares. CSFB set a C$106.00 target price on National Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada to C$93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$101.19.

The company has a market capitalization of C$28.42 billion and a PE ratio of 8.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$90.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$95.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

